Brief dry time before Carb Day rain

CLEARING UP

Late day sunshine emerged across central Indiana bring temperatures up to and exceeding 80-degrees in many locations, marking the 9th straight day above normal. For many locations the 80-degree streak may have been snapped but we are not done with the warm weather just yet.

A passing cold front will dry out the air and lower the humidity overnight permitting temperatures to fall into the 50s by sunrise. The drier and cooler air will be refreshing out the door early Thursday after a humid Wednesday. The dew point – a measure of moisture in the air – rose to 66° and equaled the highest levels of the year Wednesday. Replacing the humid air with drier air will be very noticeable early Thursday morning.

NEW RAIN MAKER

Storms are gathering late day in portions of Nebraska and Kansas producing large tornadoes and bringing the threat of severe weather through the night across the Central Plains. While our weather is quiet for much of the night and Thursday, a new round of rain and a new storm system will arrive to close out the work week.

As the pattern evolves, the protective upper-level high has moved on permitting storm systems to enter the eastern U.S. and the next one will be overhead here Friday. This low pressure will increase clouds and rain chances starting Thursday evening and night and persist through the day Friday. We are not expecting severe storms but the chance of a thunderstorm or two will increase as a warm front surges north Thursday night. This front will bring the first of several rounds of rain spilling into Friday morning.

Low pressure tracking through the state will keep showers in the area for most of the day but there looks to be some dry hours in the mix. At this distance the forecast isn’t that favorable for extended dry time, a forecast that is still a work in progress. As of Wednesday evening the peak coverage of rain Friday will be early in the day then lingers at or about 20% coverage into the evening.

COOL OFF COMING

The departing storm system Friday will deliver a real chilly brand of air sweeping in behind the storm starting Friday night. Temperatures will fall sharply behind the storm, to the coolest levels here by early Saturday morning since mid month. Forecast low temperatures will dip to the middle 40s Saturday and Sunday morning marking the coolest Indianapolis 500 morning in at least thirteen years.