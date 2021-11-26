Bright and bitter Black Friday; light shower chances this weekend

We’re seeing full sunshine this Black Friday morning, but temperatures are more than 20 degrees colder than this time yesterday. There is a chill in the air with a northwesterly breeze making it feel even cooler for Black Friday shoppers.

The wind chill even fell below 10° around 7 AM in Indianapolis! Highs will rise a few degrees above the freezing mark this afternoon as highs rise into the mid-30s.

The Circle of Lights celebration is tonight! Monument Circle is going to light up right before 8 o’clock this evening. If you plan on heading to the event tonight, skies will become partly cloudy as temperatures fall to the lower 30s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s.

Another storm system is going to travel over the Great Lakes this weekend. More clouds will fill into the state on Saturday and early Sunday morning. Patchy light rain is going to be passing over the state at times Saturday afternoon and evening too. A few flurries will mix in Sunday morning.

There is going to be a large temperature jump at the end of next week with highs back into the mid-50s next Thursday!