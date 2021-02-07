Bright and bitter start to Sunday

Light snow showers traveled across central Indiana last night and left a fluffy coating of snow over what we had already received earlier this week. Around 1” fell in Indianapolis and Speedway last night. We will see a break from the snow for now. However, the bigger story this morning is the bitter cold that has arrived in central Indiana!

This morning, Indianapolis fell to zero for the actual air temperature, which makes it the coldest morning since January 31, 2019 when Indy fell to -6°! Wind chills even dipped down to -23° in Kokomo earlier this morning.

A Wind Chill Advisory remain in effect through noon today for the northern half of the state. Wind chills could still fall below zero at times today as highs struggle to climb into the upper teens. The forecast high for Indianapolis is 17°, which is more than 20° below average for the date.

Cloud cover will increase this afternoon as another wave of snow nears the region. Flurries will be possible overnight with skies become mostly cloudy. Overnight lows will drop back into the lower teens and single digits to open Monday.

A more favorable snow chance arrives Monday afternoon and this wave should have more moisture associated with it compared to the activity Saturday night. Accumulating snow is a possibility once again. Right now, 1” to 2” looks good around the Indianapolis area. Stay tuned for more updates!