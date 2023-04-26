It is another chilly morning across the state with temperatures falling into the mid-30s. Skies are clearing out over the northern half of the area, which will make frost possible early in the day. As a result, a Frost Advisory has been for those locations through 8 AM.

The lingering sprinkles over our southern counties are moving out this morning. Central Indiana is going to dry out today and there should be plenty of sunshine with a high-pressure feature is setting up over the Great Lakes! Today is easily the pick-of-the-week with no rain chances and mild highs near 60°. Highs today are still running below average for late April.

Tomorrow is going to be slightly warmer with temperatures rising into the lower 60s. We’re tracking several dry hours on Thursday ahead of our next round of showers. A storm system that is impacting Texas today will track northeast into the Ohio Valley the next two days and bring us the rainfall.

Rain chances will remain steady Thursday night and into Friday morning. Even with the shower activity, temperatures are going to stay on the milder side with highs in the lower 60s. Up to an inch of rain is possible.

A cold front on Saturday evening is going to bring a colder shot of air as we kick-off the month of May. Highs on May 1 will feel more like what we typically see in early March with highs in the upper 40s.