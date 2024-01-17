A drier start this morning, under clear skies but still quite bitter! A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for our eastern and northern counties until 9 a.m.

It’s another tough start, but roads are much more manageable compared to Tuesday morning’s issues.

Lots of sunshine is expected today and a southwesterly flow will help to boost temperatures back into the middle 20s! It’ll mark the warmest in five days for central Indiana, but the breeze (up to 30 mph gusts) will keep the harsh chill in play all day.

Clouds will be on increase tonight and into Thursday, as a weak wave brushes northern Indiana and could bring a few flurries off and on Thursday afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be a bit better, too, as winds lay down and temperatures return to around 30° by late afternoon.

Since last week, we’ve been tracking/talking a snow chance for this Friday! Nothing has changed on this or the timing. Friday morning could be slick in spots, as light snow is expected during the a.m. rush hour. For now, snow totals look light and raw data is indicating up to 2 inches in spots.

Not a huge amount, but considering the timing and consistency of the snow (powdery) could make it quite slick. Colder shot to follow as we enter the weekend. Look for more updates on Friday’s snow chances with Brian Wilkes later today.