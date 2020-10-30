Bright days ahead; turning mild on Halloween

The soggy pattern has ended, and skies are already becoming clear this Friday morning! Temperatures this morning have dipped down into the mid-30s around the state. A heavy coat is needed this morning and afternoon because highs today will likely not exceed 50°. Temperatures today will be more than 10° below normal for the end of October.

Bundle up for football games this evening! The clear sky tonight will allow temperatures to quickly fall through the evening hours. Air temperatures will likely dip down into the upper 40s by the end of the games. At least the weather will remain dry for all games around the area.

It will be a frosty start for many around central Indiana. A Freeze Warning begins at 2 AM Saturday for southeastern Indiana and it will expire at 10 AM. The clear sky tonight, light winds and temperatures near freezing will help with the formation of frost tomorrow morning.

We are tracking a not-so-scary Halloween forecast for central Indiana. Last year, light snow showers impacted trick-or-treaters for the holiday. This year we will see more sunshine and mild weather for the afternoon! Highs will reach into the upper 50s tomorrow afternoon! You will also have an opportunity to see a full blue moon tomorrow night, which is a rare occurrence. It will be seen across the US, which hasn’t happened since the mid-40s!