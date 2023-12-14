Off to a frosty start this morning under clear skies! Bright sun is expected at sunrise and winds will remain light, as temperatures start at a seasonal levels, in the upper 20s.

This afternoon looks incredible with sunshine dominating and temperatures warming to around 50°! All day sunshine is uncommon in December, so be sure to enjoy. Winds remain light through the day from the southwest at 4-9 mph.

More gorgeous weather for your Friday, as sunshine holds and temperatures warm into the middle 50s! This will mark the best day of the week…a perfect way to end the workweek!

Rain is coming back into the forecast by Saturday evening. Expect pregame tailgating weather to be solid for the Colts game, as temperatures remain mild in the lower 50s. After the game, spotty showers will be falling and picking up in coverage overnight and into Sunday!

Sunday will bring colder air, strong gusts, and pockets of rain! Be sure to get your outdoor stuff done the next few days before the rain and cold arrive. A few flurries will be possible by Sunday night and into Monday, marking a colder open to a new workweek!