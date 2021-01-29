Bright skies for Friday; Winter Storm Watch issued for the weekend

Today’s weather is the best of the week! Skies are clear this Friday morning as a high pressure system slides over Indiana.

Prepare for a heavy frost out the door this morning and be have sunglasses nearby as well!

There will be plenty of sunshine today as high temperatures reach into the mid-30s this afternoon, which is near Indy’s average high of 36 degrees.

We are going to open the weekend with calm conditions. However, the weather will turn sloppy and travel will become difficult as we head into Saturday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the northern half of the state with heavy snow being the primary concern Saturday evening and Sunday night.

There are many factors at play for this messy system, including its path. We will break down this weekend’s forecast in three phases.

The first “phase” is the snowfall that arrives Saturday night. Most of the area will see mainly snow through the overnight hours. A heavy and wet snow is favored with this system.

The second phase begins Sunday morning, when the rain-snow line lifts north and approaches in the Indianapolis, creating a sloppy wintry mix. Most of the precipitation midday Sunday will transition to rain.

Our northern and northeastern counties will continue to snow for much of the day, which will result in higher totals in those locations.

Behind the storm system, colder air is going to push into the state. This will begin the third phase of the storm and it will start Sunday afternoon.

All the rain and icy mix will turn back to all snow as temperatures begin to decline around the area. Additional snow accumulation near Indianapolis will be possible at that time.

Snowfall totals are going to be higher in the locations that see snow throughout the entire event.

The amounts gradually decrease the more south/southwest you go with those areas seeing more rain showers.

You need to prepare for tricky travel across central Indiana starting on Saturday night because we will have weather that will impact us this weekend.

There will be a variety of precipitation types by Sunday morning as “warmer air” creeps back into the state. Northern Indiana has the best chance for seeing significant snow totals associated with this winter storm.

Much can change with new forecast model runs, so be sure to stay tuned for more updates from FOX59!