Skies remain clear and cool to chilly conditions expected out-the-door, as temperatures hover in the lower 40s, with middle 30s north of downtown! Expect another sun-filled day from sunrise to sunset, while winds remain light from the northeast at 5-10 mph. An absolutely stunner of a day to be enjoyed, as highs reach the lower 70s!

More great weather tonight and turning cooler again, under clear skies, dry air and light winds. Temperatures tonight will fall into the middle 40s before sunrise Wednesday for the city.

Tomorrow marks my pick of the week, as mostly sunny skies and milder air will flow in for the day! Highs tomorrow will reach the middle to upper 70s in most locations and mark another dry day across the state.

A couple of cold fronts move across the state on Thursday and into early Friday morning. Both are lacking moisture, so rain chances will remain widely scattered and mainly light in amounts. Some areas will likely not get a drop from both fronts but chillier air is coming!

Expect a breezy Friday with highs only reaching the upper 50s, under a mix of clouds and sun. This will be followed by the coldest morning since mid-April, as frost will threaten downtown both Saturday and Sunday morning.