Skies clear and temperatures cool to begin our new workweek out-the-door, with a bright sunrise underway! Be sure to grab that coat or jacket, while temperatures start in the 40s for most locations.

Plenty of sunshine is expected for today, while winds remain light but steady from the north at 6-11 mph. A slightly cooler day than Sunday but still nice and above average for early November, as highs reach the lower 60s.

Tonight, colder air will settle in, as temperatures fall into the middle 30s by Tuesday’s sunrise. Election Day will be another bright and dry one!

Warmer weather will begin to kick in midweek, as highs reach the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday with more sunshine enjoyed!

Stable air will hold through Friday morning (Veterans Day) before our next rain chances arrive along a stronger cold front. Showers will be possible on Friday but limited in coverage. The timing of the front is not pinned down yet but we are certain it will bring a significant change in temperatures for the weekend…likely bringing the coldest air of the season so far!