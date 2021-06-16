Bright sun and comfy; storm chances to return soon

Skies are clear and temperatures remain extremely comfortable for Indiana this morning. Cooler, drier air out of Canada remains in place and will provide another dry and beautiful afternoon.

Highs today will reach the lower 80s with a light wind from the northwest at 5-10 mph.

More pleasant weather for tonight’s Indians game at Victory Field.

Warmer weather returns Thursday, as winds turn around from the southwest. Still dry and dew points remain comfortable but the heat will turn up!

Scattered showers and storms return on Friday! The timing is tricky and this will have a great impact on hot it gets for that day.

Currently, storms look likely by early afternoon, so with added clouds and rain-cooled air…our high will likely reach 87° but areas south could easily reach the lower 90s.

Saturday looks mostly dry after showers in the morning! Additional rain and storms returning on Father’s Day (Sunday) and into Monday along a stronger cold front!