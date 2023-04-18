A frosty start underway this morning, as temperatures have fallen into the lower 30s and upper 20s to open our Tuesday rush hour. Be sure to bundle up as you head out-the-door!

This afternoon, bright sun is back! A beautiful day is expected, as winds freshen from the west at 7-14 mph. We will likely see a 30° swing in temperatures from our low to high, under mid-April sunshine. Enjoy…

Larger surge of temperatures expected for Wednesday and Thursday with a gustier wind-shift from the south! Both days will have our local temperatures reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Next rain/storm chances arrive Thursday night and into Friday morning. For now, a severe threat looks low but expect updates, as we closer to the weekend. Speaking of the weekend, a wind shift is coming and it will bring a colder shot for both Saturday and Sunday. For now, some rain showers will linger for Saturday but Sunday looks dry.