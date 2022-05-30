Skies are clear and temperatures are comfortable to begin this Monday morning. After a beautiful Indy 500 Sunday, more great weather rolls to finish off the holiday weekend. Expect more sunshine and warmth with a touch more humidity or stickiness, due to higher dew points. Winds will remain up too…helping to cool us off in peak heating (south at 12-20 mph). The UV Index remains very high today with burn time beginning within 18 minutes!

More clear sky tonight, as humidity remains up and temperatures stay mild in the upper 60s.

Hotter and more humid for Tuesday, as sunshine continues and winds remain from the south and southwest at 12-18 mph. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s, with some areas possibly reaching 90°!

Scattered showers and storms return on Wednesday, as a cold front enters the state during the afternoon. Some storms could be severe or at least strong and will need to be monitored. The front will clear the state by Thursday afternoon, as cooler air returns to end the workweek.