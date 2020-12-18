Bright sun back; rain returns for part of the weekend

Skies are clearing from west to east to begin our Friday morning, as temperatures hold in the lower 20s. This is allowing colder air to settle in before sunrise, along with some patchy fog.

If the fog gets thick enough, some black ice could create a few slick spots on area roadways. Do keep that in mind.

Sunshine is back today, after a rather cloudy week! The combination of ample sunshine and light southeasterly winds will help us return to seasonal levels. Overall, a really nice and quiet open to the weekend.

Saturday brings a return to cloudy skies as another cold front approaches by the afternoon. Scattered light showers will be around through the late morning and afternoon but no snow is anticipated. Roads should be fine but damp with highs in the lower 40s.

Sunday should be dry with plenty of clouds but could end the day on a brighter note!

Christmas is only seven days away and a run to milder weather is on the way early next week. Any snow on the ground will certainly melt away by Tuesday, if not, earlier.

Rain looks likely for Wednesday, followed by sharply colder air.

For now, a white Christmas (technically an inch on the ground) looks very low but flurries and snow showers will be around on Christmas Eve, along with sharply colder air certainly giving us that winter feel.