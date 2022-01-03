Bright sun but brisk day ahead! Snow chance POSSIBLE Thursday

Expect a brisk start out-the-door but brighter in spots throughout the day! Sunshine will help to ease the cold but today will our be our second day below normal to open the early new year. Highs later today will reach the lower 30s in most locations. Dry weather will hold tonight too, as temperatures settle back down into the lower 20s.

Milder wind flow on the way for Tuesday, along with additional sunshine should drive afternoon highs into the middle to lower 40s. This will be the warmest day of the week under mostly sunny skies and gusts to 25 mph, which will add to the chill.

Cold front arrives on Wednesday, along with an increase in cloud cover, although the front comes through mainly dry. This will set the cold air in place for a new wave on Thursday. This combination could bring the possibility of snow with accumulations.

Should be cold enough for snow. The bigger questions will be storm track and saturation within the latitudes and altitude. Stay tuned…tomorrow will certainly provide a better picture on its impact.