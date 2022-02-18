Flurries will continue through mid-morning, as sunshine builds from the west to the east! This bright sunshine will be welcome news, along with dry conditions through the afternoon. Although a sunny day, brisk conditions will continue through the day with highs only reaching the freezing point (32°).

This evening, clouds will increase late, as another cold front will sweep through the state overnight! Winds will turn gusty through tomorrow morning and a few flurries could fall in spots before sunrise.

Saturday brings additional sunshine, breezy conditions and additional dry conditions for the state. Expect another day below average with highs running nearly 12° below the daily afternoon average.

Sunday brings a milder trend with more sunshine and highs reaching the lower 50’s. A great way to end the weekend! 60’s return early next week with showers Monday night and steadier rain by Tuesday.