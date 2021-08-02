Bright sun, cooler start to open a new month

Skies are clear and temperatures are cool to begin a new week of work! No doubt, a very refreshing start to the day, with a light, steady breeze from the northeast. Expect bright sunshine throughout the day and very low humidity/dew points…this will mark the best day of the workweek. Enjoy!

Skies will be clear tonight, so expect another incredible evening and overnight!

The month of August is here! Check out the monthly average and loss of daylight this month:

Rain chances remain obsolete through Wednesday. A limited shower chance returns on Thursday but confined to the eastern part of the state. As heat returns into the weekend, along with higher dew points expect a spotty storm chance by Friday!