A frosty start this morning, under clear skies and cold temperatures. Expect morning readings in the 20s in most locations and a bright sunrise at 7:57 a.m. Some winds chills this morning will hit the lower 20s at the bus stop.

Sunshine will dominate the state today, as temperatures steadily climb into the upper 40s…marking a milder than normal day! Winds will freshen a bit this afternoon from the southwest at 8-14 mph.

This evening, a cold front will pass through the state bringing a shift in the wind direction and a pull down in temperatures overnight. We could see a few flurries overnight but no impact to area roadways at this time.

A cooler flow on Wednesday will be short-lived as more sun returns and we turn to milder air for Thursday and Friday, bringing a milder end to the workweek.

The weekend looks a touch cloudier with a limited shower chance early Sunday, mainly confined to the southern half of the state. Expect changes or slight modifications to the weekend forecast in the days ahead, as models remain inconsistent at this time on track and timing.