Bright sun is back; great Easter weekend ahead

It’s a frigid start to April this morning, nearing record lows in many areas with clear skies and light winds.

Bright sunshine will dominate the state today, as temperatures return to 50° by 4 p.m.. A very quiet day but still “cool” for this time of the year!

Easter weekend looks incredible! Sunshine will continue for Saturday, as breezier winds take hold and help to boost our temperatures back in the lower 60s.

Easter Sunday brings additional clouds but warmth holds and dry weather too, with highs in the upper 60s.

Next rain chances not to arrive until Tuesday evening and into Wednesday, as the pattern begins to breakdown. Rain and storms look likely on Thursday with cooler air to return.