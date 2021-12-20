Bright sun, milder and fairly quiet for travel

Clear skies and frosty conditions to start our Monday morning! Temperatures are down into the lower 20’s with wind chills in the teens. Winds remain fairly light for the morning and afternoon, from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Bright sunshine will dominate the day and this will give us a bump in afternoon highs compared to Sunday’s high of 38°. Expect highs today reaching the middle 40’s for most.

A quiet evening ahead under mostly clear skies with lows returning to the middle 20’s with additional frost.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will remain dry, as well, marking a five-day dry stretch (Sunday-Thursday)! The weather pattern begins to change on Christmas Eve, as winds turn breezy from the southwest. Scattered showers will begin to move in as well throughout the day. Expect this change to bring warmth, as highs will reach the upper 50’s by 4:00 pm.

No snow for Christmas Day! Unfortunately, not a white Christmas this year as the system pulls out and slightly cooler air settles in for the big day with sunshine.