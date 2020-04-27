Bright sun, milder! Showers sneak back in this evening…

Expect a bright, beautiful but cool sunrise this Monday morning! Lots of sun, a steady southwest breeze, and lots of dry time should make for a great afternoon…and milder too! Highs this afternoon should range in the middle to upper 60’s in most locations.

This evening, a few showers will begin to sneak back in along a passing warm front. This should keep us mild in the overnight, while southwest winds remain steady.

Tuesday will bring a few showers or an isolated storm, with dry gaps of weather too! Not a wash out day and lots of warmth too! 70’s will be likely, as south winds hold through the day.

Wednesday brings a greater threat of rain and storms, as cooler air settles in across the region through Friday morning! We will end the workweek with lots of sunshine and a huge surge in our temperatures for Saturday. Stay tuned with an active week ahead with minimal severe threat!