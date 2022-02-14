Another cold start this morning with lows in the lower teens, under dry conditions and clearing sky. Although scattered clouds will linger this morning, sunshine will build through the day, along with light southwest winds. This combination will help move our temperatures to more tolerable levels by late afternoon. Highs should reach the lower 30s…still below seasonal averages but definitely in a better direction.

More sunshine is around for Tuesday, as temperatures climb and dry weather holds! Expect a fantastic day around the area with highs reaching the middle 40s. More warmth will build in on Wednesday with increasing clouds and winds gusting to 40+ mph. Highs reaching near 60° in some spots south of Indianapolis.

Thursday will bring rain…in fact, quite steady at times, along with additional winds, as the storm cranks up across the Ohio Valley. Early rainfall estimates indicate up to 1″ or more will fall in downtown through Thursday afternoon before changing to snow, as temperatures tumble! While colder air works in, some slushy accumulations will be possible.

Roads may become messy Thursday night and into Friday morning, as temperatures slip well below freezing by Friday mornings rush hour. We will continue to watch and update through the week!