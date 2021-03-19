Bright sun returns, warming trend too

Skies are clearing and winds remain brisk to start your Friday morning. We are drying out at this time, and that will be the trend through the weekend!

Grab the winter coat as wind chills will be in the teens and 20s at sunrise! Building sunshine and a steady breeze all day will keep us from a big warmup this afternoon with highs reaching the upper 40s.

Skies clear tonight and winds go light. This will allow temperatures to plummet to the middle 20s.

Heavy frost and some damage to emerging flowers and plants will be likely, so cover and protect them if you can. Official start to spring arrives at 5:37 Saturday morning!

The weekend brings vast amounts of sunshine and a warming trend. By Sunday, highs will reach the lower to middle 60s. Enjoy!

Showers return by Tuesday, as the weather pattern begins to breakdown, still mild though!