Skies are clear and temperatures are quite chilly to begin our Tuesday morning. A Frost Advisory is in effect until 9:00 a.m., as temperatures have tumbled into the middle 30s in some locations. Be sure to grab that heavier coat out the door.

Bright sunshine is on the way for today, marking one of the brightest days of the week, while temperatures warm into the middle and lower 60s. Winds will remain slightly breezy from the west-northwest at 12-18 mph during the afternoon.

Wednesday will bring increasing clouds and seasonal temperatures, along with afternoon, scattered showers, as a warm front approaches from the southwest. Before the rain activity arrives, expect temperatures to climb into the middle to upper 60s.

The rest of the workweek brings warmth with highs reaching the upper 70s both Thursday and Friday before a stronger cold front arrives Friday night, ushering storms and a much cooler flow for the weekend.