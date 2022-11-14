Skies are mainly clear and temperatures quite cold to begin our day, as winter has arrived! Morning lows will range from the upper teens to lower 20s out-the-door. The wind remains fairly light at sunrise and bright sun should greet us but bundle up! Today will mark the warmest day of the week, as highs reach the lower 40s, nearly 12° below the seasonal average. Dry weather will hold all day and sunshine should be enjoyed.

Tonight, clouds increase and temperatures will not be as cold overnight with snow chances on the rise.

Pockets of light snow will be in the forecast tomorrow morning and through the afternoon. This could put a dusting down or more (up to 1″ in a few spots) during the morning rush in spots, so this will need to be monitored although not quite the robust setup we had on Saturday.

Regardless, it needs to be monitored closely and Brian will have updated timing and amounts this evening. During the afternoon tomorrow, some slightly milder air may bring a rain/snow mix, as highs reach the upper 30s for downtown.

Additional pockets of snow and flurries will remain through the week, as the colder pattern holds and winds turn breezy the end the workweek.