Skies are clear this morning, and temperatures cool out-the-door. Expect another great sunrise this morning with 50s and 60s for the morning rush hour. Bright sunshine is again in the forecast today, along with seasonal temperatures throughout the day Highs this afternoon will rise into the lower to mid-80s.

You will be in good shape through the afternoon and for the evening rush hour. There is going to be a small chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms after 7 p.m. as a cold front slides over the region. The boundary will bring a limited rain chance tonight and a slight drop in temperatures heading into Wednesday. The rain tonight is our only real chance for rainfall in the next seven days.

Blue Super Moon

Skies will be mostly clear for the blue super moon Wednesday at 9:36 PM. This is the second full moon of the month, which is why it is called a ‘blue moon.’ This is a rare event because the next blue supermoon will not happen until January 2037.

Tropics Update

Idalia has officially upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane at 5 AM Tuesday. The storm is expected to strengthen as it travels over the warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico. Idalia has the potential to become a Category 3 hurricane before it makes landfall Wednesday morning. Hurricane Warnings are in effect along northwest Florida’s gulf coastline between Panama City and Sarasota. Tropical Storm Warnings have also been issued closer to Fort Myers and from Jacksonville to Melbourne. Be sure to stay tuned for more updates.