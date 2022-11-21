Skies are clear and temperatures chilly out the door this Monday morning, as we hover in the 20s. Bright sunshine will continue today and the southwesterly flow will bring a milder trend to open the holiday week! Expect the unseasonably cold air of late to ease this afternoon and through the week. Winds will turn breezy today though, so at times, it will add to a slight chill but much warmer than Sunday’s high of 32°.

Winds lay down tonight and skies remain relatively clear with lows in the 20s again.

Tuesday and Wednesday bring the warmth! Additional sunshine and the continued southwest flow will be the driver to bring temperatures well above average, the first time since November 11th, nearly two weeks!

Thanksgiving will remain mild with no threat of snow or slow travel statewide. Weather models are NOT locked in on timing and rainfall amounts over the long holiday weekend but rain chances could be at their steadiest on Friday! Look for an update later today with a more defined outlook for Thursday through Sunday!