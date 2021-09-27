Bright sun while dry stretch builds in

Skies are clear and temperatures milder to begin this Monday morning and a new workweek! Bright sunshine will be with again today, as southwesterly winds increase in speed (10-20 mph) and warmth builds across the state. This will mark a great day but well above average for late September averages.

Another dry night ahead and slightly milder in the overnight but very pleasant.

More sun and warmth will continue on Tuesday, as winds settle, and the dry stretch holds. Afternoon highs will remain in the middle 80s through midweek before a cool front slips pass the state bringing in slightly cooler air for Thursday and the weekend! Rain chances remain quite low through the week and weekend but a few extra clouds will add to the cooler trend.