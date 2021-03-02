Bright sunshine and seasonal weather rolls

Skies are clear and temperatures frosty to begin your Tuesday morning! Bright sunshine will again grace our day, as temperatures warm back to seasonal levels.

Winds will be lighter for the afternoon, from the southwest. Quiet overall!

A milder push will arrive for tomorrow, marking the warmest day of the week as highs reach the middle 50s!

A cold front and switch in the wind direction by Wednesday night will drag in slightly cooler air for remainder of the work week, as dry conditions hold and sunshine rules! No doubt, a tranquil week of weather is underway.

For now, the weekend still looks dry with a milder push of air, returning our temperatures to the 50s by Sunday! Enjoy!