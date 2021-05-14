Bright sunshine holds; Sunday’s shower chance dropping

Skies are mainly clear and temperatures cool to begin our Friday morning, while another beautiful sunrise will get underway! Light winds again through the day, ample sunshine and May’s sun angle should push our numbers to near 70° by late afternoon. Quiet and warm…a great way to end the workweek.

Tonight looks great and milder, as the Indians are home for another game against the Mud Hens! First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s weather looks equally nice, as dry weather holds through the daylight hours with winds from the southwest at 5-10 mph! Clouds will become thicker through the day but just as warm.

Light rain chances begin late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning. Totals and coverage remain, while mostly contained to the early hours of Sunday. Indications now are for most of Sunday to be dry, warm and with added clouds. Enjoy the weekend, as steadier rains and a few storms could greet you on Monday morning.