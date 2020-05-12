Brighter and better, warming trend underway

Another chilly start this morning, as some patchy frost is possible until 8 a.m. With more sunshine, light wind and dry conditions expected this afternoon, a better day gets underway! Highs later today should reach near 60°, still well below average for mid-May but moving in the right direction.

Additional dry weather to hold for your Wednesday, under a mix of sun and clouds. Although cloudier tomorrow, warmth should continue to build as highs reach the lower to middle 60s.

Areas of rain and storms will return late Wednesday and into the overnight (Thursday morning), along the warm front! As warmer weather surges, we could reach our second 80° day of 2020 by Thursday afternoon.

Plenty of warmth on the way into the weekend, as scattered storms will be with us off and on. Some days look greater for rain chances. Regardless, gaps of dry weather will be enjoyed!