We are kicking off or Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 20s and partly cloudy skies. The sunrise over central Indiana was beautiful with the scattered cloud cover. Temperatures are going to rise much more compared to Indy’s high on Tuesday, which was 29° in Indianapolis.

The southerly breeze will help drive temperatures into the mid-40s this afternoon. Highs will rise above average and the freezing mark for the first time since December 22!

Today is the day to get out and enjoy the sunshine because clouds will build back in overnight. There will be multiple waves of rainfall in the days ahead, and that will keep the cloud cover around the Hoosier state.

Skies will become rather cloudy tomorrow, but rain chances are low. Light rain showers will creep into south-central Indiana Thursday evening and night. Friday and Saturday are going to be the wettest of the week. Up to an inch of rain is possible.