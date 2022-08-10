Patchy fog and haze but dry to begin your Wednesday morning, as Tuesday’s rainfall has ended! Expect a blend of clouds and sunshine to work in through the day, while temperatures return to the lower 80s, on a light northwest wind (5-10 mph). Dry weather will hold for most of Indiana today with only the slimmest chance in our south and southeastern counties.

Tonight, skies will be clearing and slightly cooler air will drop in for the overnight with lows dropping into the middle 60s by sunrise.

Thursday will bring an increase in clouds by the afternoon, along with a slight chance for a shower or storm with a passing cold front! This front will bring a larger push of cooler, MUCH drier air, as dew points tank for the open to the weekend. Friday will be fantastic and my pick of the week! The weekend still appears solid on Saturday but some storms could be in the mix on Sunday morning and through the afternoon in spots.