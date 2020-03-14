Brighter finish to the weekend. Spring warmth and storms next week.

It’s been a dreary start to the weekend with rain, sleet and snow across parts of central Indiana. Luckily, the road temperatures have been above freezing throughout the day so the wintry precipitation has been melting on our roadways. The wet weather departs late tonight and as temperatures drop below freezing, we could see some of the moisture on the ground turning to ice and causing some slick spots by Sunday morning.

We finish off the weekend with sunshine and temperatures that will be a little warmer. It will still be chilly though and you’ll need the jacket if you’re going to be out. A light breeze will create a wind chill and likely make us feeling like we’re only in the mid to upper 30s at the warmest part of the day.

We continue to gradually warm up as we start a new week. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out on Monday night and early Tuesday.

The first full day of Spring arrives on Friday and it’s going to come with spring-like weather too. Temperatures Thursday and Friday will rise into the 60s but thunderstorms are in the forecast too.