Brighter, milder for Friday; tracking weekend rain

It’s been a soggy Thursday but “April Showers” have actually been lacking this month. The 0.47″ of rain Indianapolis has received today, so far, brings the monthly rain totals to just over 1″. We’re still running 1.72″ below average, to-date. That makes this our driest April in 44 years and the 15th driest on record, as of 4 PM on Thursday.

We stay damp into the evening hours but rain will ease in coverage across the state, before finally diminishing late tonight. Fog builds in overnight and those who need to be out on the roads could have some trouble with reduced viabilities.

Friday will be a much better day as we finish off the week. High pressure moves in, skies brighten and seasonal temperatures return. Enjoy it, because the dry weather will be short lived.

Another disturbance brings a soggy start to the weekend by Saturday. The weekend isn’t looking to be a complete washout but Saturday, in particular, will be rather wet. Rain doesn’t depart until Sunday morning, so if you’re looking for time to get outdoors this weekend, Sunday is the day… although it will be much chillier.

Looking for time to mow? Friday will be the best day for it out of the next 6 days. Although, Monday is shaping up pretty nicely for it as well.

The severe weather threat that has been repeatedly hammering the south for the past couple of weeks is about to be put on hold. A much needed break after deadly storms tore through parts of Oklahoma and Texas on Wednesday. That same system continued to produce severe storms/tornadoes in the south on Thursday. Our jet stream is set to make a change to its’ pattern by next week, bringing calmer conditions to the south. We will be on the cooler side of this pattern with the 8-14 day outlook suggesting the probability of below average temperatures in our area as we head into the first week of May. Meanwhile, strong probabilities for above average temperatures during this time frame are favoring the west coast.