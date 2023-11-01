Skies are slowly clearing, and temperatures are cold again out the door. Sunrise temperatures will start in the upper 20s and lower 30s, as wind chills remain in the 20s at the bus stop. Roads remain dry, and the rush hour should be decent.

This afternoon, sunshine will continue to build in and winds not as gusty, marking a better afternoon compared to yesterday. Highs will reach the middle 40s, which is still nearly 15° below the seasonal average.

Dry weather will hold for the remainder of the workweek as warmer temperatures return to seasonal levels by Friday afternoon. A small shower chance still exists on Saturday but the weekend overall looks great with mixed clouds and sun, plus warmer conditions.