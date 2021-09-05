Brighter skies return today; sunny and seasonal Labor Day

It was a soggy Saturday across central Indiana! Steady showers quickly filled into the state midday and continued through the afternoon/evening. Most of the rainfall moved out of the area by sunrise Sunday. Indianapolis ended up getting 0.91” of rain on Saturday with more than an inch falling in Ellettsville and Zionsville. The heaviest rain fell over southern Fountain and western Montgomery counties based on radar estimates.

Temperatures this morning were mild and fell into the mid-60s for several locations. It is going to warm up much more today with decreasing cloud cover. Skies will brighten as the cold front tracks southeast away from Indiana. Highs will climb back near 80° this afternoon!

The weather looks great outdoor activities this evening. Temperatures will drop back into the lower 70s with skies becoming mostly clear. The clearing sky tonight will help lows drop back into the upper 50s early tomorrow morning!

Labor Day is going to be dry with sunshine and seasonal high temperatures. Highs will reach into the lower 80s Monday afternoon and trend even warmer on Tuesday.

Ahead of an inbound cold front, temperatures will quickly rise. Highs in the mid to potentially upper 80s will return Tuesday afternoon! The warm, more humid air ahead of the system will trigger showers and storms Tuesday evening and night. Cooler, more comfortable air is expected in the wake of the boundary. The end of the next workweek looks pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.