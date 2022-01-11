Brightest day of the week! A bump of mildness Wednesday

Skies are clear and the coldest morning of the week is underway! Temperatures out-the-door will hover around 10° in downtown until 9 a.m., as wind chills, at times, will hover near zero. Although it’s the coldest morning of the week…today will be the brightest day of the week too!

As sunshine holds all day, expect highs reaching the lower 30s. The southerly flow will freshen through the afternoon, adding to a chill at times.

Wednesday will be rather cloudy but milder, while winds remain steady from the southwest. Highs tomorrow should reach the lower 40s marking the warmest day of the week! A few sprinkles could end the day but most of central Indiana remains dry.

Thursday brings another weak wave of unsettled weather. This could result in some light, scattered rain and snow mixture. Overall, temperatures will remain at or above freezing keeping most roads damp and not icy.