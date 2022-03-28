Skies are clear, and temperatures are quite cold to begin our Monday morning. Another morning of 20° weather is halting our spring growth and will likely do additional damage to emerging flowers and plants that went unprotected, like on Sunday morning.

Fortunately, bright sunshine will greet us at sunrise and hold throughout the day, marking our brightest day of the week, while temperatures struggle to reach the lower 40s…thus marking the coolest afternoon of the week too!

Clouds increase tonight and through the day on Tuesday! Expect a slow rise in temperatures but the cool pattern will remain through the evening, while showers develop, highs only reach the middle 40s.

The passage of warm front arrives early on Wednesday morning bringing additional showers and a shift in the wind flow! Gusty, southerly winds and a surge in warmth will be enjoyed through the day, as highs reach the lower 70s. Expect many hours of dry time to be enjoyed!

A stronger front arrives Thursday, bringing heavier, steadier rainfall, storms, and falling temperatures. By the afternoon, cooler air will be rushing in and could bring a return to rain and flurries by the evening and overnight. April (Friday) will open cool but more stable by the afternoon.