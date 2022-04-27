Skies are clear and temperatures are quite cold to begin our Wednesday morning. A Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning remain in effect until 10 a.m. for the state, while temperatures hover in the lower 30s in many locations.

Sunshine will dominate the day, along with lighter winds at 5-10 mph. This will create a pleasant day to be enjoyed outside, although still cool for late April, as afternoon highs typically average 68°, this time of the year.

Clouds will be on the increase this evening and into Thursday. The breakdown in the stability will add to the cloud cover and continue to keep our temperatures below normal tomorrow while a weak shower chance returns for a few counties by late day.

Shower chances begin to rise on Friday for the state, as warmer air returns to Indiana and builds into the weekend. For now, the steadiest rainfall on Friday remains for the southern half of the state with lesser chances north of Indianapolis. We will continue to monitor any changes on this over the next 24 hours.

The weekend brings a gradual warm up, as 70s return by Sunday. Saturday will bring scattered showers and storms with most of this ending by Sunday morning.