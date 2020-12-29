Brightest of the week; wet Wednesday ahead

Skies are clear and temperatures are colder to begin the morning! Sunshine is back today too, marking the brightest of the week, while dry weather holds.

Expect a seasonal afternoon with winds from the southeast at 6-11 mph. Highs later today should reach the upper 30s in your hometown. Enjoy!

Tonight, clouds will be on the increase, as a few snow showers will pass across the northern third of the state.

Indianapolis should remain mostly dry (limited chance), while temperatures hover in the middle 30s, likely rising overnight.

Rain is on the way for Wednesday! A wet day looks likely, as steady rain will fall at times through the day.

Breezy winds will turn in from the southwest and should help to bring us a milder afternoon with highs in the upper 40s.

Rainfall totals will range between .25″ to .75″ in your backyard.

As a cold front passes late, some snow will mix in with the rain but no accumulation is expected, at least not on area roads.

The last day of 2020 looks rather overcast and dry, as we will be in between two systems. The midnight hour still looks dry for Indianapolis.

Additional rain is back on Friday, along with warmth to open the New Year!