The bitter, dangerous wind chills continue today, as winds howl from the west at 20-40 mph, with higher gusts to 50 mph! Power outages will remain a threat through tonight in some spots. Along with the dramatic drop in temperatures, wind chills will range between -20 to -40 below zero through Saturday morning. Brutal to be out, as roads are slick from last night’s snow, which ranged between 2″ to 3″, in many locations.

If you absolutely have to go out this morning, with the blowing snow, visibility is low. Give yourself extra time and extra space between you and the car in front of you. Roads are snow covered and under the snow is a layer of ice, it is too cold for salt and road chemicals to work. IF you have to go out, be sure to fill your tank in case you get stuck for a long period of time.

The arctic front, along with a chunk of polar air will make for a very cold Christmas weekend but turning brighter by Sunday, as snow remains on the ground, marking a white Christmas, the first since 2017!

Additional snow on the way Monday with a few inches possible before a big warm-up by later in the workweek!