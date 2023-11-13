The month has been very dry but very sunny and beautiful fall weather to continue this week. We need rain and the lack of it is bringing more concern, county burn bans are growing

Today was the brightest day of the month in Indianapolis and deemed sunniest since October 23rd. There were little to no clouds Monday as the sunny streak reaches four straight days.

We are really cashing in on the sunshine so far this month. November is the start of cloudy season here averaging 41% possible sunshine. Through Monday, we’ve had nearly 1.5 times more sun than average!

No letting up with the sun and milder temperatures this week. Temperatures could reach 70-degrees Thursday.

Sunny but tinder dry. BURN BANS have doubled since late last week with 16 counties under bans Monday. This is the DRIEST November to-date since 2016 and for the season, some locations are 4″ to 6″ below normal precipitation.