Calm and sunny Sunday

It is going to be a much calmer end to the weekend as high pressure settles into the Ohio Valley. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day with the light southerly breeze picking up a bit this afternoon. Highs will rise into the mid-40s later today.

The weather looks great to visit for holiday festivities this evening. Mostly clear with calmer winds overnight. Central Indiana will fall back into the upper 30s after 7 PM. Lows will drop into the lower 30s tonight. Areas of frost will likely develop early tomorrow morning.

The weather team is tracking another warming trend this week! Highs are going to peak in the lower 60s midweek before sharply dropping before next weekend. Rain chances return Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.