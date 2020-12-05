Calm, cool first weekend of December

A “dry” cold front swept across central Indiana last night and the wind shift will allow temperatures to be much cooler through the weekend. This morning, many communities fell into the mid-20s with wind chills dipping into the teens. Widespread frost also formed early in the morning due to the clear and calm conditions.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with seasonal highs for the afternoon. Indianapolis will climb near 42° today, which is eight degrees lower than the high on Friday.

The weather will remain quiet tonight and on Sunday. If you plan to go see any Christmas lights displays around the area, you will want to wear layers. Temperatures will fall into the 30s during the evening with wind chill values in the upper 20s at times! Overnight lows will drop back into the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday’s outlook is going to be cooler due to the additional cloud cover over the area. Skies will become mostly cloudy and temperatures will struggle to rise to the 40° mark! Highs in the 30s stay in the forecast through Monday. We could even see some flurries at the open to the workweek.

Temperatures throughout the week will improve and gradually rise back above average! Next Thursday, highs in the 50s will return to area.