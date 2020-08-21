Calm end to the workweek; a few showers, storms possible this weekend

Another pleasant day is expected across central Indiana! We are seeing temperatures near 60° this Friday morning under a mainly clear sky. High pressure over the Ohio Valley is in control again, and it will result in a lot of sunshine for this morning and afternoon. Temperatures will likely be a few degrees warmer compared to Thursday with light easterly winds throughout the day.

The weather this evening looks great to grill out or spend time outdoors! Temperatures and dew points remain comfortable. Indy will likely fall into the upper 70s by 8 PM with overnight lows dropping to the mid-60s. More clouds will make their way into the area tonight and skies will likely become partly cloudy by Saturday morning.

Rain chances will rise a bit as we head into the weekend. There will still be plenty of dry time in the mix on Saturday and Sunday. However, some moisture is going to move back into central Indiana at times through the weekend. Most of the activity will occur in the southern half of the state both days. Rain chances become slim on Sunday, which is great news for the 104th running of the Indy 500! Highs should climb into the mid-80s Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

We will be heating up next week with highs near 90° returning to the Midwest! The humidity levels are also going to climb, which will bring that muggy feel back into play on Tuesday and Wednesday. Storm chances look minimal until next Thursday.

Heads up if your plans take you to the Gulf Coast late this weekend into early next week. There are now two tropical systems that are projected to impact the southeastern United States Tuesday and Wednesday. The latest updates show Tropical Depressions Thirteen and Fourteen have the potential to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane as they approach the states along the Gulf of Mexico coastline. Both systems are producing sustained winds at 35 MPH and will likely become more organized within the next 24 hours. We will continue to monitor.