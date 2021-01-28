Calmer end to the work week; weekend weather may turn messy

Prepare for a much cooler start across the state with lows in the lower 20s and wind chills in the teens.

Colder air is channeling into the area in the wake of snowfall. There are still lake effect flurries around this morning and the steady snow has pushed east of central Indiana.

The heaviest of the snow stayed south of the Indianapolis yesterday and last night. The city measured a half inch of snow, which brings the season total to 6.2”! That total is trending about 9.5” below the average to-date.

Lawrence, Owen, and Greene counties received higher amounts from the activity Wednesday and Wednesday night. Avoca, which is north of Bedford, measured 4.5” with a 3.2” total in Freedom.

There could be some slick roads this morning because of the recent snow, especially over the southern half of the state.

The weather will turn calmer today and Friday with some sunshine returning to the area.

Temperatures are going to trend cooler than average with highs in the 30s through Friday!

We are closely monitoring a system that will bring messy weather to the Hoosier State this weekend. Central Indiana will open the weekend dry, but more clouds will quickly increase ahead of the approaching system. Rain, snow, and an icy mix will all be possible with the varying temperatures through the weekend.

Northern Indiana/ north-central Indiana is the zone that has a potential for seeing measurable snow totals.

We are still several hours out from the event and temperatures will play a large role in the precipitation type. Stay tuned for more updates in the coming days.