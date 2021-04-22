Calmer, milder finish to the workweek; rainy Saturday remains

Clouds overnight are helping to keep our temperatures up, as the threat of a new record low will not happen this morning! This is great news, as a killing frost/freeze will not occur and damage will be held to a minimum statewide.

All the light, spotty wintry mix this morning will be coming to an end too — allowing for a drier and milder afternoon! We are moving in a better direction to end the workweek with some 60s on Friday!

Rain will be likely on Saturday, marking a cooler day with rainfall amounts ranging between .25″ to .75″ in most locations. Most rain will be gone before 1 am Sunday morning and the second half of the weekend looks much better and brighter.

Huge push of warmth on the way, early next week! This will begin to build on Monday, as 70s return on breezy, southwest winds. A warmer push on Tuesday should boost us into the first 80s of the year!