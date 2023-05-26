Clear and crisp to open your Friday morning, Carb Day and the holiday weekend! Out-the-door chilly air has settled in with temperatures in most locations in the 40s at sunrise and for your morning rush hour.

Today will be just perfect with lighter winds, completely sunny and highs reaching seasonal levels through the late afternoon! Great for everything outdoors and out at the track for Carb Day! Enjoy…

This weekend will bring additional great weather on Saturday for Legends Day and the parade downtown with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the upper 70s. Sunday is race day for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500! The weather is still holding solid at the track with dry conditions and comfortable temperatures. A disturbance we have been watching all week offshore from the Carolinas will come inland and work west. This will not bring rain to central Indiana but will bring added cloud cover on Sunday. This will drag temperatures down slightly but create a great day for race fans. As the system weakens by Monday, additional sunshine will begin to emerge bringing warmer temperatures to round out the Memorial Day Weekend with highs in the 80s while honoring our veterans!