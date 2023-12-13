The Geminid meteor shower will reach its peak overnight and the weather is favorable for seeing a few “shooting stars”

This is generally one of the most active meteor showers of the year and this year it’s quite favorable to take them in. Darker skies aid in making the fainter meteors more visible as this shower is peaking just a few days after the new moon.

This is a rare meteor shower because its source is an asteroid instead of a comet and the meteors radiate point (area of the sky where the meteors streak away) is higher in the sky making it possible to see meteors earlier in the night.

Look to the Northeast sky as early as 10pm with a peak from 12am through 2am. Sightings are still possible through sunrise. The Geminid meteors are generally visible from late November through December 24th.

Bundle up as the clear skies and calm conditions will lead to a very chilly night, the coldest in just over two weeks. Early morning lows Thursday may be as chilly as 20-degrees in some outlying areas.